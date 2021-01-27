Canadian-born receiver Josh Palmer impresses during practice session at Senior Bowl

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer pulls down a reception during the first quarter of the teams NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on November 23, 2019. The six-foot-one, 210-pound Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., was deemed one of the stars at practice this week. Palmer, who played collegiately at Tennessee, is one of three Canadians at the Senior Bowl, along with Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (Windsor, Ont.) and Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (Montreal). THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, L.G. Patterson