Underdog Vancouver Whitecaps know anything can happen in MLS playoffs

Vancouver Whitecaps' Janio Bikel, right, gets his head on the ball in front of Sporting Kansas City's Daniel Salloi during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The 'Caps (12-9-13) are set to make their first post-season appearance in four years Saturday when they visit Sporting Kansas City (17-10-7). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck