Trio of Canadians will chase US$300,000 top prize at Bassmaster Classic competition

Jeff Gustafson competes in the 2019 Bassmaster Elite fishing competition at Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, N.Y., in this 2019 handout photo. Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., will be in the 54-angler field that opens the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic on Friday at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Tex. The winner will receive $300,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bassmaster Elite Series, Seigo Saito, *MANDATORY CREDIT*