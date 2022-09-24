Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

Liam Hickey of Canada controls the puck during their para ice hockey finals match against United States at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dita Alangkara

OSTRAVA, Czechia - Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday.

Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout.

“Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike.

"To me, this is a building block for us and motivates us to have an even better performance tomorrow.”

The Canadians outshot Czechia 25-13.

Canada will play an IPH team (Norway, Germany and Slovakia) on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.

