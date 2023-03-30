Vanier Cup games in 2023, 2024 to be played at Queen's University

Laval’s Antoine Dean Rios hoist the Vanier Cup following the Rouge et Or’s victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. U Sports, Canadian university sport's governing body, announced Thursday its national championship football game will be played at Richardson Memorial Stadium, home of the Queen's Gaels, in 2023 and '24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins