Canada Soccer says it was not consulted on U.S.-Mexico bid for 2027 Women's World Cup

United States players (left to right) Morgan Brian (14), Carli Lloyd (10), Lauren Holiday (12) and Ali Krieger (11) celebrate Lloyd's second goal against Japan during first half final game soccer action at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver on Sunday, July 5, 2015. Canada Soccer says it was not consulted about the joint bid by the U.S. and Mexico to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward