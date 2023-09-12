Oilers sign forward Adam Erne to professional tryout agreement

Detroit Red Wings' Adam Erne smiles before an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Edmonton Oilers have signed Erne to a professional tryout agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Adam Erne to a professional tryout agreement.

Erne produced eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

He spent four seasons in Detroit.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound Erne was a second-round (33rd overall) selection in the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he spent the first three seasons of his seven-year NHL career.

Erne, 28, has 40 goals and 49 assists in 355 career games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.

