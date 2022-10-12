Wednesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-five series)

National League | Division Series

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 0

(Series tied 1-1)

San Diego 5 Los Angeles 3

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NHL

Boston 5 Washington 2

Carolina 4 Columbus 1

Montreal 4 Toronto 3

Colorado 5 Chicago 2

Anaheim 5 Seattle 4 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Vancouver 3

---

ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE

Sarnia 3 Owen Sound 2

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg 4 Lethbridge 1

Regina 3 Prince Albert 0

Brandon 2 Prince George 1

Medicine Hat 11 Tri-City 3

Everett 6 Edmonton 2

Victoria 5 Kelowna 2

---

NBA Pre-Season

Cleveland 105 Atlanta 99

Philadelphia 99 Charlotte 94

Indiana 109 New York 100

Brooklyn 107 Milwaukee 97

Miami 120 New Orleans 103

Minnesota 118 L.A. Lakers 113

Sacramento 105 Phoenix 104

Denver 126 L.A. Clippers 115

---

