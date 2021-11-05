Orlando City SC (12-9-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (12-11-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +103, Orlando City SC +254, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal and Orlando City SC meet for an Eastern Conference contest.
Montreal is 11-10-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Djordje Mihailovic is second in MLS action with 12 assists. Montreal has 29 assists.
Orlando City SC is 11-9-11 in Eastern Conference games. Mauricio Pereyra ranks ninth in MLS play with eight assists. Orlando City SC has 35 assists.
The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mihailovic leads Montreal with 12 assists. Romell Quioto has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Montreal.
Nani has 10 goals and six assists for Orlando City SC so far this season. Daryl Dike has six goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Orlando City SC: 2-4-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Jean-Aniel Assi (injured).
Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Oriol Rosell, Raul Aguilera Jr. (injured), Rio Hope-Gund (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.