Canada's Zhao eliminated from French Open qualifying with loss to Czechia's Bejlek

Canada's Carol Zhao serves a ball to Russia's Daria Kaasatkina during their group A Billie Jean King Cup finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Zhao was eliminated from the women's French Open qualifying tournament on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Czechia's Sara Bejlek. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petr David Josek