Video game studio helps Nova Scotia's Lunenburg make its mark in the world of golf

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson is shown in a screengrab from the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. From Moe Norman to Mike Weir and Sandra Post to Henderson, Canada has a rich golf history. But there's also a little-known golf hotbed in Lunenberg, N.S. That's the home of HB Studios, creator of the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-2K Games **MANDATORY CREDIT**