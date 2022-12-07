Woodbine announces change of $1 million stakes race to King's Plate for 2023

Jockey Rafael Hernandez celebrates as he rides Moira over the finish line to win the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen's Plate in Toronto on Sunday, August 21, 2022. After 70 years as The Queen’s Plate, Canada's oldest thoroughbred race is getting a name change next year. The $1 million stakes race will be known as The King’s Plate when it is run for the 164th time on Aug. 20, 2023, at Woodbine Racetrack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young