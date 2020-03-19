Some Spanish clubs decide to leave virus tests for others

FILE - In this Tuesday March 10, 2020 file photo a general view of the Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. All Champions League and Europa League games were postponed by UEFA on Friday March 13, 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)