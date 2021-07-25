Canada impresses as it dispatches Costa Rica to advance to Gold Cup semifinal

Canada defender Steven Vitoria (5) and U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes (9) chase down the ball during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, July 18, 2021. Canada looks to advance to the semifinals of the Gold Cup for the first time since 2007 when it takes on Costa Rica on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Colin E. Braley