NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL and St. Louis police are investigating threats the Colorado Avalanche say were made toward forward Nazem Kadri. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email Monday May 23, that the league and police looking into the situation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, FIle)