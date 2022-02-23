Golf Canada unveils new development program with goal to advance elite talent

Canada's Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the final round of the Canadian Open LPGA golf tournament at the Vancouver Golf Club in Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Golf Canada has unveiled a new development program, with the goal to increase the number of athletes competing on the PGA and LPGA Tours to 30 by 2032.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck