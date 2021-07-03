Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme watches the final seconds of the game as players Tyler Toffoli (73), Phillip Danault (24), Brendan Gallagher (11) and Josh Anderson (17) sit on the bench as they lose Game 3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action Friday, July 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz