HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Ted Laurent and American defensive back Jumal Rolle on Tuesday.
Laurent, a five-time East Division all-star, will return for his eighth season with the club.
The 34-year-old started 11-of-13 games for Hamilton last season, registering 14 tackles.
Laurent missed last year's Grey Cup due to appendicitis.
The six-foot-one, 299-pound Laurent has started 131-of-155 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2011-13) and Hamilton (2014-19, 2021). He has accumulated 200 tackles, one special-teams tackle, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Rolle, 31, started all 14 regular-season games for Hamilton last season, registering 40 tackles, two special-teams tackles and two interceptions. He was named a CFL all-star for the first time.
He has appeared in 41 career regular-season games over three seasons with the Ticats (2018-21), accumulating 115 tackles, eight special-teams tackles and nine interceptions.
Prior to joining the Ticats, Rolle appeared in 19 NFL regular-season games with the Houston Texans (2014-15) and Baltimore Ravens (2015), posting 22 tackles and three interceptions.
