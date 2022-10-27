Canada's Keegan Messing had dreamed of being world's first to land quad Axel

Keegan Messing, of Canada, performs in the men free program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Messing once dreamed about being history's first to land a quadruple Axel, the most difficult jump in figure skating, but the 30-year-old said age caught up with him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Francisco Seco