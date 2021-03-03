Lawmakers can't cite local examples of trans girls in sports

Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, works on school assignments at home in Cherry Hill, N.J., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. While New Jersey has a trans-inclusive sports policy, the field hockey player is distressed by proposed bans elsewhere – notably measures that might require girls to verify their gender. “I know what it’s like to have my gender questioned,” Rebekah said. “It’s invasive, embarrassing. I don’t want others to go through that.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)