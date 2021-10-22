Saskatchewan Roughriders want a win in third straight meeting with Calgary Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo, left, throws the ball as Calgary Stampeders' Darnell Sankey grabs him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Roughriders (5-4) face Calgary (5-5) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday in Saskatchewan's third straight meeting with the Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh