Elysian Field comes on late to capture $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

Patrick Husbands rode Paramount Prince to a convincing wire-to-wire victory in the $150,000 King's Plate Trial on a wet, windy Sunday. Husbands throws flowers from a garland in the air as he celebrates after winning the 155th Queen's Plate on Lexie Lou at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Sunday July 6 , 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young