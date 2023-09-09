Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL's highest-paid player, says contract talks weren't a distraction

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow (9), center, Jake Browning (6) and Reid Sinnett (7) practice at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields outside of Paycor Stadium, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Burrow suffered a calf injury on July 27, has not participated in practice publicly, but did go through his normal pregame warmup before the Bengals' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)