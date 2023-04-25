Edmonton Oilers to start Skinner in net for Game 5 against Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) scores against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series hockey game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. Skinner will get the start Tuesday night in the Oilers' Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ashley Landis

 AL

Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start Tuesday night in the Oilers' Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

Skinner had been pulled early in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday that evened the first-round playoff series at 2-2.

The 24-year-old gave up three goals on eleven shots in the opening period, allowing the Kings to take an early 3-0 lead.

Jack Campbell stopped 27-of-28 shots in relief the rest of the way.

Skinner was named to his first all-star team earlier this season. He started 48 of 50 games he played in with a 29-14-5 record and finished the regular season with a .914 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.

In the post-season, Skinner has a 1-2 record with a .881 save percentage and 3.38 goals-against average.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

