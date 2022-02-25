Raptors forward Anunoby out against Charlotte with broken right ring finger

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, February 4, 2022. The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a fractured right ring finger and will miss the team's game tonight at Charlotte. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 FNG509

The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and will miss the team's game tonight at Charlotte.

The Raptors confirmed Anunoby's injury in the latest injury report. A timeline for his return was not immediately available.

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game this season for Toronto and is a significant part of the team's defence.

Anunoby missed 14 games earlier this season with a left hip pointer.

The Raptors haven't played since a 103-91 at Minnesota on Feb. 16 due to the NBA all-star break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.