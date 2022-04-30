Stamkos, Smith, Tarasenko named NHL's three stars for April

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith covers up the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 MH

NEW YORK - Tampa Bay Lightning centre Steven Stamkos, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and St. Louis Blues right-wing Vladimir Tarasenko are the NHL’s three stars for the month of April.

Stamkos led the NHL with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 16 games – a franchise record for points in a calendar month and the most by any player since Mario Lemieux in December 1995 – to power the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning to a 9-5-2 April and their fifth straight post-season berth.

Smith earned a league-best nine wins in nine starts, compiling a 1.66 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and two shutout, to propel the Oilers to an 11-2-1 month and their third consecutive playoff berth.

Tarasenko topped the NHL with four game-winning goals, totaling 11 goals and 13 assists across 16 contests to lift the Blues to a 12-2-2 April and their 45th playoff berth – the most among non-Original Six franchises.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.