Mikko Koskinen signs two-year deal in Switzerland after four seasons with Oilers

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen stops a shot during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action against Calgary Flames the in Calgary, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Mikko Koskinen is saying goodbye to the Edmonton Oilers.Set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano, the Swiss club announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh