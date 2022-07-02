Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) reacts to a basket during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension with Cleveland, his agent Rich Paul said Saturday, July 2, 2022. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)