Jays third baseman Chapman returns to lineup after missing a game with viral illness

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during fourth inning MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Chapman returned to the lineup Friday night after sitting out a game due to a viral illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO - Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman returned to the lineup Friday night after sitting out a game due to a viral illness.

He was a late scratch for Thursday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers, but was set to bat fifth in the opener of a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chapman is the reigning American League player of the week.

He has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season with three homers and 15 RBIs.

The Rays entered the weekend series at Rogers Centre on a season-opening 13-game win streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.

