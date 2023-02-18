Canadian lightweight Anthony Romero impresses in win but misses out on PFL contract

Canadian lightweight Anthony (The Genius) Romero is shown at Fury FC 60 in Houston on April 24, 2022, when he defeated Kenn (Black Fire) Glenn. Romero looked impressive in winning a unanimous decision over Australian Antonio (The Spartan) Caruso but fell just short of earning a contract to fight in the Professional Fighters League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mike (The Truth) Jackson **MANDATORY CREDIT**