Doan named as GM, Julien as head coach for Canada's Olympic men's hockey team

Former Arizona Coyotes hockey captain Shane Doan waves to fans as he arrives during his jersey retirement ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against theWinnipeg Jets Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. Hockey Canada has confirmed Doan as the general manager of Canada's men's hockey team at the Beijing Olympics, while Claude Julien has been named head coach.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin