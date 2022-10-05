NHL stars hoping for World Cup in 2024, lament missed opportunities

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid lines up for a faceoff against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. McDavid has seen enough big-time opportunities slip through hockey's fingers. The NHL made a business decision when it opted against sending its stars to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea after participating at five straight Winter Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck