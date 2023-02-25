Saturday's Games
NHL
Colorado 4 Calgary 1
Boston 3 Vancouver 1
Columbus 6 Edmonton 5
Ottawa 5 Montreal 2
Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Anaheim 3 Carolina 2
New Jersey 7 Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 0
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago 4 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3 (OT)
Toronto 3 Laval 2
Abbotsford 2 Colorado 1 (SO)
Belleville 2 WB/Scranton 1 (OT)
Charlotte 5 Bridgeport 2
Grand Rapids 6 Cleveland 2
Hartford 4 Syracuse 1
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)
Rochester 7 Springfield 1
Texas 4 Bakersfield 0
Iowa 2 Rockford 0
Tucson 6 Chicago 2
---
NBA
Toronto 95 Detroit 91
Indiana 121 Orlando 108
Charlotte 108 Miami 103
New York 128 New Orleans 106
Memphis 112 Denver 94
Boston 110 Philadelphia 107
Utah 118 San Antonio 102
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver 1
D.C. United 3 Toronto 2
Miami 2 Montreal 0
Nashville 2 New York City 0
Atlanta 2 San Jose 1
New England 1 Charlotte FC 0
Cincinnati 2 Houston 1
Orlando City 1 NY Red Bulls 0
Philadelphia 4 Columbus 1
St. Louis 3 Austin 2
Minnesota 1 Dallas 0
---
NLL
Rochester 11 New York 10
Georgia 20 Albany 4
Vancouver 16 Saskatchewan 12
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.