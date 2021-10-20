Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 9 Boston 1
(Houston leads series 3-2)
National League Championship Series
Atlanta 9 Los Angeles 2
(Atlanta leads series 3-1)
---
NHL
Philadelphia 6 Boston 3
St. Louis 3 Vegas 1
---
AHL
Laval 5 Manitoba 4
---
NBA
Chicago 94 Detroit 88
Charlotte 123 Indiana 122
Washington 98 Toronto 83
Philadelphia 117 New Orleans 97
Memphis 132 Cleveland 121
Minnesota 124 Houston 106
New York 138 Boston 134 (2OT)
San Antonio 123 Orlando 97
Utah 107 Oklahoma City 86
Denver 110 Phoenix 98
Sacramento 124 Portland 121
---
Major League Soccer
Chicago 4 Cincinnati 3
CF Montreal 1 Orlando City 1
New York City FC 1 Atlanta 1
New England 3 D.C. United 2
Miami 3 Toronto FC 0
Los Angeles FC 3 FC Dallas 2
Minnesota 3 Philadelphia 2
Columbus 1 Nashville 1
LA Galaxy 3 Houston 0
Seattle 1 Colorado 1
Vancouver 3 Portland 2
San Jose 4 Austin FC 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.