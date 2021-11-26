Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to keep Montreal RB Stanback in check in CFL East semifinal

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris hands off to Alouettes running back William Stanback as they face the Ottawa Redblacks during first quarter CFL football action in Montreal on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be strength versus strength Sunday as the CFL's top-rushing offence will square off against the league's stingiest run defence when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson