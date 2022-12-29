Raptors waive reserve forward Justin Champagnie

Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) comes up with a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Toronto Raptors have waived reserve forward Justin Champagnie, the team announced Thursday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, LM Otero

TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have waived reserve forward Justin Champagnie, the team announced Thursday night.

The Raptors now have a roster spot open with 14 players and two on two-way deals.

In three games this season, the 21-year-old averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per game.

Champagnie had been with the team since 2021-22, when he signed a two-way contract after going undrafted in 2021.

He appeared in 36 games for Toronto as a rookie last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

