Canada's Hughes shoots 62 to finish 2nd at RSM Classic, 3 strokes behind winner

Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, hits off the second fairway during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament in St. Simons Island, Ga., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Hughes, of Dundas, Ont., closed with an 8-under 62 Sunday at the RSM Classic to finish in second place, three strokes behind American Talor Gooch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen B. Morton