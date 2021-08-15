Federer needs 3rd surgery; has 'glimmer of hope' to return

FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match on the ninth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Federer is going to miss the U.S. Open and be sidelined for what he said will be “many months” because he needs a third operation on his right knee. Federer announced the news Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, via a video message on Instagram. He said he wil be “out of the game for many months.” (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)