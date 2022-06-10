B.C. Lions look to capitalize on continuity heading into 2022 campaign

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke knows that taking over the starter spot isn't going to be easy. Not only is the 24-year-old Ohio product under the spotlight as a rare Canadian QB, he's also stepping into a role vacated by Michael Reilly, the man who led the league in passing last season. Rourke passes during the first half of a pre-season CFL football game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck