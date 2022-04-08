Montreals Mihailovic looking to carry good form into clash with Red Bulls

CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic reacts after scoring against Mexico's Santos Laguna during the first half of the second leg of their 2022 CONCACAF Champions League soccer game in Montreal, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. After breaking the single-season franchise record with 16 assists last year, he has turned into more of a goal scorer. The 23-year-old American has three goals in five Major League Soccer appearances this season, all coming in his last two games.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes