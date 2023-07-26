Brooke Henderson wants to become first golfer to defend Evian Championship as a major

Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. No one has won the Evian Championship two consecutive years since it became a major, but Henderson is in a position to do it this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez