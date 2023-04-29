'Pretty surreal:' Canada's Keishana Washington looking forward to WNBA opportunity

Drexel's Keishana Washington, right, controls the ball against Delaware's Lizzie Oleary, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference tournament Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. Washington, who recently closed out her NCAA career at Drexel University, signed a training camp deal with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx on April 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Szagola