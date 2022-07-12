Flyers waive Lindblom, donate $100K to cancer organization

FILE - Fans hold signs in support of Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during a stoppage in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher made what he called “a very difficult decision” in placing forward Oskar Lindblom on waivers on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract. As part of the decision to free up salary cap space in cutting a player who overcame being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, the Flyers are donating $100,000 to a Philadelphia organization supporting families impacted by cancer in Lindblom’s name. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)