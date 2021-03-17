DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won for the first time in three career matches against the 13th-seeded Hurkacz.
Shapovalov won 90 per cent of points (28-of-31) when he got his first serve in and saved the only break point he faced in the third-round match of the ATP Tour 500 event.
"For sure playing some really good tennis," Shapovalov said. "Obviously, I've struggled against Hubert in the past. He's such a great player, he's got great weapons and he's really tough to play against. I'm really happy to get my first win against him."
The Canadian will face world No. 53 Jeremy Chardy in the quarterfinals after the Frenchman upset No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Shapovalov has a 2-0 career record against Chardy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.