Source: Roughriders secure deal with former Alouettes receiver Wieneke

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Jake Wieneke (9) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back DaShaun Amos (8) after making a catch during first half CFL Eastern Final football action in Toronto on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The Saskatchewan Roughriders' rebuild is quickly taking shape. A CFL source said the Riders agreed to a one-year deal with Wieneke on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn