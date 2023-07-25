Veteran Zach Collaros earns top quarterback grade in CFL's honour roll

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws against the Edmonton Elks during first half CFL action in Winnipeg, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Collaros was graded as the top quarterback Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

 JGW

TORONTO - Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was graded as the top quarterback Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 84.6 after completing 20-of-24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in Winnipeg's 28-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Players in nine specific position are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira was graded as the top running back (72.9) while the Bombers offensive line earned a top grade of 79.8. Saskatchewan's Colin Kelly was the highest-graded individual offensive lineman at 75.0.

Ottawa's Nate Behar (79.4) was the top-graded receiver.

Calgary's Mike Rose (79.3) earned the top grade among defensive linemen while Ben Hladik of the B.C. Lions (80.6) was the top-graded linebacker. Hamilton's Richard Leonard (86.1) got the top nod among defensive backs.

Hamilton's Bailey Flint (79.0) was the top-graded punter/kicker while Saskatchewan's Jayden Dalke (91.8) earned the highest special-teams grade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you