CP NewsAlert: Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Marc Dos Santos NewsAlert: Whitecaps fire head coach Dos Santos Aug 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have fired head coach Marc Dos Santos.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSingla Bros. Holdings -- but not its owner -- admits to 6 immigration offencesIndoor masks will be mandated again for the entire InteriorIronman won't happen this year‘Not a pleasant decision’ to let RVs burn, says Oliver fire chiefSome businesses set to ignore vaccine cardsPenticton case counts near peak of 2nd waveIH counselling numbers don't add upAt 68, Welsh giving Ironman another try to benefit Crohns & Colitis FoundationParks committee OK's marina RFPFestival of Lights dimmed for 2nd consecutive year Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys Redblacks ready for home opener against Lions as former coach Campbell returns Alberta delays some non-urgent surgeries to add hospital space for COVID-19 patients Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary B.C. reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since April Freedom for those who are vaccinated: Manitoba brings back some COVID-19 rules