Moose is Loose: Canada's Mitch (Moose) Hooper reaches World's Strongest Man final

Canadian Mitchell "Moose" Hooper is seen performing the deadlift during the World's Strongest Man competition's day 1 in Sacramento, Calif., in a Tuesday, May 24, 2022, handout photo. The 26-year-old from Barrie, Ont., finished first in two qualification events this week, earning him a berth in this weekend's final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-World's Strongest Man, Joe Martinez, *MANDATORY CREDIT*