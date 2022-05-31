Wiggins shines on playoff stage for Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, middle, holds his daughter, Amyah Wiggins, after the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Wiggins defended Luka Doncic full-court. He drove and dunked on Doncic with an emphatic in-your-face one-handed slam. He is knocking down big shots and securing rebounds at the right times. (AP Photo/John Hefti)