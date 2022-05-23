Monday's Schedule

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Second Round

Tampa Bay 2 Florida 0

(Tampa Bay wins series 4-0)

Western Conference

Second Round

Colorado 6 St. Louis 3

(Colorado leads series 3-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Preliminary Round

At Helsinki

Kazakhstan 5 Italy 2

Denmark 3 Canada 2

At Tampere

Czechia 1 United States 0

Austria 5 Great Britain 3

___

AHL Playoffs

Best-of-Five Division Finals

Laval 3 Rochester 1

(Laval leads series 2-0)

Stockton 5 Colorado 0

(Stockton leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

Boston 102 Miami 82

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

St. Louis 7 Toronto 3

American League

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 5 Detroit 4

Cleveland 6 Houston 1

Arizona 9 Kansas City 5

Seattle 7 Oakland 6

---

National League

Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 Washington 1

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 3

San Diego 3 Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 13 San Francisco 3

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.